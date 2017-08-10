MnDOT Grants Available To Improve Bus Stop Access In Small & Urban Areas

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting communities to apply for a grant to improve bus stop access in small and urban areas.

The funding comes from the new "Safe Access to Bus Stops" program, which will help improve access for senior citizens and those with disabilities to bus stops and transfer facilities.

Based on its population, Mankato is one of the many cities in Minnesota eligible for the grant.

Mark Anderson, with the City of Mankato, says they're looking into the grants available before they decide to apply.

The grant amounts awarded are decided by the Federal Transit Association. The projects also require a 20 percent local match.