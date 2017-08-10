Bar Added To The Landing In Madison Lake

One person is dead from a crash in Blue Earth County Wednesday morning.
Man rescued after getting stuck in SE Minnesota grain bin
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
A football fan who was arrested during a Minnesota Vikings game says he's focusing on his excessive-force lawsuit against police after being cleared of criminal charges.
Eagle Lake’s City Administrator says he will be resigning at the end of the month
Minnesota man gets 12 years in company holiday party killing
Federated Insurance has announced it will withdraw from the group health insurance marketplace.
A woman who was contemplating jumping from a Mississippi River bridge in downtown St. Paul was pulled to safety by a fire chief while two police officers reassured her that she is loved.
