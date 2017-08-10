Canvas Church Mankato Gives Back

A local church took the opportunity to make their presence known in the community with a free carnival Thursday night.

Canvas Church Mankato wanted to give back to the community with their event Thursday evening at Sibley Park. There were bounce houses, craft stations and a special showing of the movie, "Finding Dory." The Pastor says the church loves being a part of Mankato and wanted to show that. If you missed the event, they will be doing service projects later this month.

"We're serving at the Vine, Partners for Affordable Housing and serving right here in Sibley Park, picking up the park, cleaning it up trying to help the city and make it a better place."



That service event will take place on August 19th. Canvas Church Mankato meets every Sunday at the Kato Ball Room at 10 a.m.

