UPDATE: Missing Waseca Teen Found Safe

Update: 9:35 a.m.

Waseca Police say 15-year-old Devon Maas has been located safe. They want to thank the public for their assistance in locating the teen.

***

Waseca Police are looking for a missing teen.



A release from the Jacob Wetterling Center says Devon Maas, age 15, has been missing since Monday.

He was last seen in Waseca.

Devon has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown if he is still in the Waseca area or if he has traveled to a different city in Minnesota.

If you see him, please contact the Waseca Police Department at (507) 835-9720.