Two Injured in Steele County Crash

One person is dead from a crash in Blue Earth County Wednesday morning.
A popular restaurant has decided to give their customers additional space to enjoy some drinks.
Federated Insurance has announced it will withdraw from the group health insurance marketplace.
If you see Devon Maas, please contact the Waseca Police Department at (507) 835-9720.
A local church took the opportunity to make their presence known in the community with a free carnival Thursday night.
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident
Man rescued after getting stuck in SE Minnesota grain bin
