Two Injured in Steele County Crash

Two people are injured in a crash yesterday in Steele County.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at an intersection near Owatonna.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Travis Fessel, of Waterville, was westbound on 98th Street and failed to yield to another vehicle traveling northbound on Steele County Road 45 South. That vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Jade Peterson, of Owatonna.

Both Fessel and Peterson were taken to the Owatonna Hospital and later transferred to St. Mary’s in Rochester with injuries. Details on their current condition haven’t been released.

Authorities say both drivers appeared to be wearing their seatbelts and drugs or alcohol was not involved.