Kasota Man Seriously Injured In Hwy. 169 Crash

A 25-year-old Kasota man is seriously injured in a crash yesterday in Nicollet County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Highway 169 near Lind Street.

The State Patrol says Timothy Waibel was driving southbound on the highway when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a stop light. The vehicle then continued southbound and collided with an unoccupied work truck.

Waibel was taken to MCHS Mankato with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not involved.