Entire Minnesota River Added To Infested Waters List

The entire Minnesota River has been added to the Infested Waters List.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it found zebra mussels in a western stretch of the river, and because of a lack of barrier to prevent downstream spread, the entire body of water is listed as infested.

The DNR says based on recent data, the river will also be added to the Infested Waters List for bighead carp and grass carp.. from Granite Falls to where it meets the Mississippi River.

The DNR says it has already been in contact with some of the businesses, such as commercial anglers and bait harvesters, who would be affected by the designation.

Changes in those regulated commercial activities on the river will now be the same as regulations on the Mississippi River.