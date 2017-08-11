Workers Endure Heat, Wind To Repair Iowa Capitol Dome

About two dozen workers are spending a hot summer on scaffolding that wraps around Iowa's 131-year-old Capitol.

The priority is replacing 15,000 bricks that have deteriorated in the interior dome, but because that task required construction of scaffolding that climbs about 75-feet up from the main structure, maintenance officials decided it was the perfect time to make other repairs to the building.

Workers are replacing glass in some windows that circle the structure, repainting window frames, repairing copper window sills and filling in holes in the sandstone that makes up the building's face.

Crews also will install a permanent platform in the dome so workers can monitor future deterioration, and workers will install a new exterior lighting system.

The $10 million project is expected to be completed in December 2018.