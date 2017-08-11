State Patrol Car In Governor's Motorcade Involved In Crash

A Minnesota State Patrol vehicle that was part of Gov. Mark Dayton's security detail was involved in a crash that sent a man to a hospital with noncritical injuries.

Police say the man was in a vehicle that collided with an unmarked State Patrol vehicle in the motorcade about 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul.

A state trooper also went to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The car Dayton was in was not involved in the crash.