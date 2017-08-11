Minneapolis Businessman Sentenced For Pension Plan Thefts

A 25-year-old Kasota man is seriously injured in a crash yesterday in Nicollet County.
One person is dead from a crash in Blue Earth County Wednesday morning.
A popular restaurant has decided to give their customers additional space to enjoy some drinks.
If you see Devon Maas, please contact the Waseca Police Department at (507) 835-9720.
A judge has ordered that the mother of Philando Castile, a motorist fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last summer, receive what remains of a $3 million settlement after attorneys are paid. Hennepin County Judge Susan Robiner decided in favor of Valerie Castile on Wednesday.
A local church took the opportunity to make their presence known in the community with a free carnival Thursday night.
Federated Insurance has announced it will withdraw from the group health insurance marketplace.
The entire Minnesota River has been added to the Infested Waters List.
