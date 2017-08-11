Pres. Trump Tweets Warning To North Korea

President Donald Trump has issued an urgent warning to North Korea not to move ahead with its ballistic missile testing.

He is tweeting: ``Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!''

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump previously said the U.S. would unleash ``fire and fury'' on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.