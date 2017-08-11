EDA Reviewing Proposed Gas Station Near MSU

Students and residents near Minnesota State University Mankato could soon have a new convenience store in their neighborhood.



At Monday night's Economic Development Authority meeting a proposal will be heard to sell city-owned land to Tailwind Development Group.

According to the published agenda on the City of Mankato website, the 1.72 acres of land would be combined with existing Tailwind land to build a 8,600 square foot HyVee Convenience store.

The site is at the intersection of Stadium Road and Heron Drive, just east of Monks Avenue.

The land has been owned by the city since 1996.

Monday's EDA meeting starts at 6 PM at Mankato's Intergovernmental Center.

