KEYC - DNR Closes Minnesota River Access In Jordan

DNR Closes Minnesota River Access In Jordan

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
In Jordan, the DNR has closed a point of access to the Minnesota River due to safety concerns.
Officials say river bank slumping caused extensive damage to the Thompson Ferry Public Water Access boat ramp, creating unsafe conditions.
Until it's repaired, the DNR says boaters looking to access the river can use the public water accesses in Belle Plaine and Carver.
Details on the timeline for the repair have not been released.