DNR Closes Minnesota River Access In Jordan

A 25-year-old Kasota man is seriously injured in a crash yesterday in Nicollet County.
A 25-year-old Kasota man is seriously injured in a crash yesterday in Nicollet County.
Two people are injured in a crash yesterday in Steele County.
Two people are injured in a crash yesterday in Steele County.
One person is dead from a crash in Blue Earth County Wednesday morning.
One person is dead from a crash in Blue Earth County Wednesday morning.
A Wisconsin father and daughter died after having to be rescued while swimming in Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota, while a rip current warning was in effect.
A Wisconsin father and daughter died after having to be rescued while swimming in Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota, while a rip current warning was in effect.
A judge has ordered that the mother of Philando Castile, a motorist fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last summer, receive what remains of a $3 million settlement after attorneys are paid. Hennepin County Judge Susan Robiner decided in favor of Valerie Castile on Wednesday.
A judge has ordered that the mother of Philando Castile, a motorist fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last summer, receive what remains of a $3 million settlement after attorneys are paid. Hennepin County Judge Susan Robiner decided in favor of Valerie Castile on Wednesday.
A popular restaurant has decided to give their customers additional space to enjoy some drinks.
A popular restaurant has decided to give their customers additional space to enjoy some drinks.
If you see Devon Maas, please contact the Waseca Police Department at (507) 835-9720.
If you see Devon Maas, please contact the Waseca Police Department at (507) 835-9720.
The entire Minnesota River has been added to the Infested Waters List.
The entire Minnesota River has been added to the Infested Waters List.