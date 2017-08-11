Kilkenny Woman Pleads Guilty To Criminal Vehicular Homicide

A Kilkenny woman enters a guilty plea in connection with a fatal crash in Le Sueur County back in October.

Kimberly Stangler pleaded guilty to one of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Le Sueur County Court yesterday. The other count was dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, Stangler was traveling in the wrong lane on Le Sueur County Road 3 when she ran head on into a motorcycle driven by 65 year old Edward Lipscomb of Lakeville.

Lipscomb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say Stangler's preliminary breath test was Point-171.

Her sentencing is set for October 30.