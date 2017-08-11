Cops on the Roof Fundraiser

If you drove by Dunkin Donuts in Mankato this morning, you probably found yourself doing a double take.

From 6 to 11 a.m. , members of the Mankato Department of Public Safety were there raising money for the Special Olympics.

A few officers were on the rooftop holding a bucket for donations, while others helped out at the drive–thru and inside the store.

Those that donated, received a complimentary cup of Joe from Dunkin Donuts.

Athlete Jason Stuehrenberg says, "Being an athlete it really means something not just for me but for everyone that does sports with special Olympics Minnesota."

Event Coordinator Joe Zander says, "We appreciate the Mankato Police Department for coming out they had a lot of officers come out and the City of Mankato to come out and their donations it was you know very much appreciated."

The fundraiser is being held at 6 different locations across the state.

Dunkin' Donuts is also donating $1,000 toward the cause.