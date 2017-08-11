PICK OF THE LITTER: Taz The Chihuahua Is Up For Adoption

Terri joined KEYC News 12 this Midday for this week's Pick of the Litter featuring Taz. Taz is a 13 1/2 year-old male chihuahua who was homeless after his owner died. No one in his family would take him,. He was initially faced with euthanasia, but came to the shelter instead. Taz likes other dogs and loves to sleep.

You can find out more information about Taz, who is located at BENCHS, by calling 507-625-6373.