Wisconsin Father, Daughter Die in Duluth Swimming Incident

A Wisconsin father and daughter died after having to be rescued while swimming in Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota, while a rip current warning was in effect.

Minnesota Public Radio reports rescuers responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of two swimmers in distress. They pulled a 10-year-old girl from the water about an hour later. Her 38-year-old father was found shortly after 6 p.m.

Both died later at a hospital. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as Lily Elizabeth Fuglie of Hudson, Wisconsin, and her father, Ryan Paul Fuglie of Osceola, Wisconsin.

The Duluth Fire Department says the rescue effort was hampered by large waves. One firefighter was injured after taking in a large amount of water during the rescue attempt.

-KEYC News 12