State Patrol Asks For Help in Faribault Hit and Run

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday morning.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on westbound Highway 21 near French Lake Trail west of Faribault at around 8:20 Tuesday morning. The bicyclist suffered serious, non-life-threatening, injuries and was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators recovered a broken side mirror at the scene but have little information about the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information about the vehicle involved is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at 507-285-7410.

-KEYC News 12