Lane Closure Stolzman Road

By Tyler Meyer, Photographer
MANKATO, MN -

Students planning to move into dorms next week may find it hard to get to campus.

Work on Stolzman Road between Riverfront Drive and West Pleasant Street begins this Saturday, August 12th. 

The road will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and it's expected there will be delays during heavy travel times.

 Business access will be available.

The road is expected to reopen August 28th.