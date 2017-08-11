Senior Games Will Return To Mankato

Visit Mankato is excited to announce the Senior Games will be returning to our city in 2018.



The Senior Games will be held August 16th through the 19th. In addition, Mankato was awarded the event for 2021 and 2022 as well as 2025 and 2026 based on a long-term agreement recently reached with the Senior Games with St. Cloud hosting in between. Twenty plus events will take place over the three days ranging from track and field to pickle ball and swimming. The Games returning to Mankato is a big boost for the community.

"Between us and St. Cloud we have really good proximity to the Twin Cities as well as areas that we can directly market if we work them and even though it's in a different community in a different year if we give it kind of the same feel and everything we know we'll be able to increase those numbers and attract more from up in their area and be able to attract more from down in our area," Visit Mankato Sports Commission Director Chris Willaert said.



Mankato will host an estimated 800 athletes but they believe it could reach 1,000 for the nationally-qualifying Minnesota Senior Games in 2018, with medaling competitors advancing to the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

