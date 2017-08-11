History Fest Looking For Volunteers

The annual event will take place once again at McGowan Farms, but those in charge are looking for help.



The annual event teaches thousands of kids about American and world history through re–enactments.

This year, History Fest will take place from October 11th through the 14th.

Volunteers are still needed, from dressing up as historic characters to hanging out with the kids.

History Fest creator jack McGowan preaches education, even if the kids don't realize their learning.



McGowan said "Everything we have here is to teach. There isn't a single thing to just entertain kids. If you can see it on a TV, forget it. We want stuff where it's hands–on and their learning. They don't know it's a day of school, but it is and we keep it to that. As long as you're teaching, they come back, because they like to learn."



Coordinator Julie Hiniker said "We'll make that a reality for you, and help you get started in the fun of re–enactment. But especially that volunteer who wants to come out and spend half a day, just working with the children. It's the greatest thing you can do."



For more information on the event or how to volunteer, you can visit historyfestmankato.com.

-KEYC 12