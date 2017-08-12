New Ulm Steel Begin Tryouts

The junior hockey team lost a few players from last year, but will look to sustain success this season.

New Ulm scrimmaged off against league foe Wausau, in the first of two sessions this afternoon.

Coaches will continue to examine players tomorrow, before deciding on who to sign.

This season will also be a new experience for the Steel's coach, as it will be his first season at the helm.

27–year–old Andrew Kolb worked with the team last year and through his playing experiences in NCAA D1, the NAHL, and the league he's now coaching, Kolb believes he can help his guys improve.



Coach Kolb said "I think guys will benefit from playing for me is, you know we have to go through this process together and it's about developmental. You know it's about developing these players, get them to the next level. You know that's their number one goal."



They will begin their 2nd season, on the road at Granite City on September 22nd, before their home opener vs Willmar on September 23rd.

For all things New Ulm Steel, you can visit nusteelhockey.com.

