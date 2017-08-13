Adam Finds Independence Through Partnership With MRCI

For anyone who's ever been to the River Hills mall food court, you may have noticed a smiling face or two cleaning your tables.

KEYC News 12 introduces you to Adam Menden, a loyal worker for 15 years.

Ever since he graduated from Mankato West High School, MRCI became a big part of Adam's life.

Dan Menden says, "They came to the school to explore job opportunities."

Along with his job coaches, Adam was paired with jobs that fit his skills and abilities at both the Country Inn and Suites and the River Hills Mall.

Mary Jo Menden says, "MRCI provides the opportunity, without the job coaches he has, it would be impossible."

Through independence in the workforce, Adam has learned many skills, developed new friendships, and of course, earned money to do the things he loves.

Mary Jo says, "We never put any ceilings on Adam, we never doubted he would be successful."

Earning a job well done from those around him.

Mary Jo says, "He wants to do a good job and he takes it very seriously."

Making Adam another success story in MRCI's partnership of helping others gain their independence and find lifelong fulfillment.

