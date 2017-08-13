Buhl Man Drowns While Trying To Rescue Dog

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a man has drowned while trying to rescue his dog from a water–filled mining pit.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says 56–year–old Gary Paternoster died after he was pulled from the water in Buhl Saturday evening.

Reports say the man's dog had been caught on something in the water and he was trying to save his pet.

Officials say Paternoster was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hibbing.

