Possible Changes On Evaluating School Performance

Minnesota officials have drafted a plan that would change how the state evaluates school performance.

The plan calls for evaluating schools on state test scores, how many students move up a level on state tests, graduation rates, progress for students learning English, and school attendance.

Many of the metrics remain the same under the new plan.

However, schools won't receive a single overall grade.

Officials say the changes will raise achievement and get rid of disparities. But critics say the new measurements will lower the bar.

Low–performing schools would be flagged and required to create an improvement plan that the state would monitor.

The state Department of Education is expected to have a public comment period and then seek federal approval for the plan in September.

--KEYC News 12