Vigil Held In Saint Peter, Following Charlottesville Rally

In response to the Charlottesville protest, vigils were held in cities everywhere including right here at the Minnesota Square Park in Saint Peter.



A couple hundred people gathered to hold candles, as speakers shed light on how they believe society needs to change for the better.

The organizer, a professor at Gustavus, decided to hold this event after feeling unhappy about what took place over the weekend.



Yurie Hong said "She felt depressed after reading what had transpired over the weekend and felt this needed to take place."

Hong added that she also created the Indivisible Saint Peter Facebook group because "I wanted to model for my children and you know community members as well, what it looks like to really put your time and energy into upholding the values that you believe in or say that you believe in and to doing that really hard work, and it's not going to get done if people don't step up and do it."



The gathering is in response to the death of a 32–year–old woman, who died after a car drove through a crowd of white nationalists.

