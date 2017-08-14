Reynolds' Campaign Declines To Release More Info. On Schedule

In response to the Charlottesville protest, vigils were held in cities everywhere including right here at the Minnesota Square Park in Saint Peter.
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a man has drowned while trying to rescue his dog from a water–filled mining pit.
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash on Tuesday morning
There's plenty of excitement for the upcoming campaign, and the Mavericks have some big goals they want to accomplish in 2017.
For anyone who's ever been to the River Hills mall food court, you may have noticed a smiling face or two cleaning your tables
Authorities are searching the Mississippi River for a boater missing following a crash that killed one person and injured five others.
Two people are injured in a crash yesterday in Steele County.
