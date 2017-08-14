Over 500 Soldiers From 34th Red Bull Infantry Notified Of Possible Deployment

Over 500 soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters have been notified of a possible deployment in the fall of 2018.

The planned deployment to Southwest Asia is expected to last up to one year. The notified units are based in Rosemount, Inver Grove Heights, and Faribault;

The soldiers will complete a capstone training exercise next June to prepare for deployment.

The exercise, called a Division Warfighter, tests the commander and headquarters staff's ability to respond to complex challenges in a fictional battlefield scenario.

The notification comes as the 34th Infantry Division commemorates the 100th anniversary of its formation in August 1917.