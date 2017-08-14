A Night With Janis Joplin Musical Coming To Mankato

A musical featuring hits from an American rock singer is hitting the stage in Mankato.

The cast from A Night With Janis Joplin takes the stage at the Verizon Center Grand Hall in Mankato at 7:30 p.m. on October 3.

The show is a tribute to Janis Joplin, who became well–known as the queen of rock & roll back in the late '60's.

The performance takes guests on a musical journey back in time to celebrate Joplin and her biggest musical influences like Aretha Franklin and Bessie Smith.

Tickets for the show range from $39–89.50.

You can get your tickets beginning this Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at the Verizon Center box office and all Ticketmaster locations.