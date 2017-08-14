KEYC - One Injured In Car vs. Pedestrian Accident In McLeod County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car over the weekend in McLeod County.
Authorities responded to the accident on Main Street near 2nd Avenue Northwest in Hutchinson just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken from the scene by helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The accident remains under investigation.