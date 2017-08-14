House Fire in Northrop

Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.

Fairmont firefighters were dispatched early Saturday morning to a home on Lake Charlotte.

Crews from Fairmont and Truman were on scene for about 4 hours.

Fire officials say no one was hurt. First responders did find the family dog alive.

Damage to the home is estimated at $525,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.