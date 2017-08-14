House Fire in Northrop

The State Patrol says a Minnesota man suspected of driving drunk with three children in the car was going nearly 100 mph before he was arrested.
Over 500 Soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters have been notified of a possible deployment in the fall of 2018.
In response to the Charlottesville protest, vigils were held in cities everywhere including right here at the Minnesota Square Park in Saint Peter.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a man has drowned while trying to rescue his dog from a water–filled mining pit.
For anyone who's ever been to the River Hills mall food court, you may have noticed a smiling face or two cleaning your tables
Authorities are searching the Mississippi River for a boater missing following a crash that killed one person and injured five others.
Two people are injured in a crash yesterday in Steele County.
