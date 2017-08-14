MSU President Lays Out Vision For Start Of A New School Year

It's a thought Minnesota State University Mankato students might not want to ponder, but in one week, classes begin for the fall semester.

August 14, staff gathered for the start of another year at the annual president's convocation.

President Richard Davenport's address touches on success from the last year, including two new buildings and a national title for the softball team.

He also outlines his priorities and vision for the future looking at plans to replace Armstrong Hall, online learning and enrollment initiatives.

The school is down 73 full-time students from last year, although it's off set by incoming international students.

MSU Mankato President Richard Davenport said, "A lot of those are just demographic trends that influence the number of students going to school today. The reason that's important is we want to maintain our financial stability; we want to maintain our student enrollment."

Welcome Week will also help kick off the 150th Anniversary celebrations that continue through fall 2018.

More than 15,000 students need to be back for classes starting next Monday, Aug. 21.

