2 Killed In Mississippi River Boat Crash Identified

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a boating crash on the Mississippi River that also injured five others.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says searchers recovered the body of 47-year-old Kevin Hanson, of Mabel, Minnesota, late Sunday afternoon. Fifty-six-year-old Diana Klankowski, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, was pronounced dead shortly after the boat crash Saturday evening.

Witnesses said the boat hit a concrete pylon in the river south of Brownsville, Minnesota on the Wisconsin side of the river.

The conditions of the five others in the boat who were injured were not released.