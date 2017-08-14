Applebee's Owner says Closure Announcement will have no Local Impact

The owner of several franchise locations of Applebee's in southern Minnesota says the closure of some restaurants nationwide will have no impact locally.

Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna, Albert Lea and Marshall. Greg Flynn, Chair & CEO of Flynn Restaurant Group, which is the parent company of Apple American Group, says the recent announcement to close between 105 - 135 Applebee's restaurants across the country won't impact their locations.

Flynn says any closures would come from restaurant locations owned by DineEquity, the parent company of the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar brand.

Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates 477 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants, 274 Taco Bell and related Yum! Brand restaurants, and 130 Panera Bread bakery-cafes across the country.

The full statement from Flynn: "As it has been widely reported, DineEquity, the parent company of the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar brand, announced yesterday that it expects to close between 105 - 135 restaurants across the country. We, Apple American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, wanted to assure our valued guests and employees that this announcement in no way affects franchised Applebee’s locations that we own and operate. Apple American Group is supported by the strong financial footing of Flynn Restaurant Group and has no plans to close any restaurants at this time. Our Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations are 100 percent open for business and we look forward to continuing to deliver an excellent dining experience that our guests have grown to love."

