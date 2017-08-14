MIDDAY EXPERT: The Impact Of Listening To Loud Music

Katie Kendhammer, an Audiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the impact of loud music. Kendhammer says the earliest symptoms of hearing loss from loud music can come while listening to the loud music, itself, whether it's live or through a speaker. She says some patients may experience ringing in their ears right away. She also talked about how family and friends can often be the ones that help open our eyes to realize that we may be dealing with hearing loss.