North Mankato Church Hosts Produce Distribution

A local church is teaming up with Second Harvest Heartland to provide fresh, free produce to those who qualify for it.

Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church of North Mankato hosted the event to help families in need.

Volunteers gathered this morning to bag up and hand out pounds of produce to those who need it.

10–20 pounds of produce will be given free of charge to each household.

Volunteer Todd Kenward says "Whatever is left over then goes to Echo Food Shelves so it's a win, win for everybody because the wholesaler gets to get a donation Write off for their produce and Penske is kind enough to do their donation of the truck and two volunteers."

They will be running the event again September 11th, October 9th.

