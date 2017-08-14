A brand new harvest event is coming to Mankato this fall.

Gather in the GreenSeam will celebrate a magnitude of agricultural people, organizations and businesses that help Mankato stand out in that sector.

Starting September 8th and running through October 29th, each themed weekend will be focused around food, harvest and natural resources. There will be an array of experiences from farm tours to wine tastings.

Learn more by visiting, http://visitgreatermankato.com/gatherinthegreenseam/

--KEYC News 12