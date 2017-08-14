Eagle Lake Residents React To Possible Elimination Of Police Department

The Eagle Lake City Council meets Monday night to discuss the future of the city's police department.

The council is introducing its 2018 budget proposal. Part of this includes the possibility of eliminating the city's police department.

One resident said that this proposal has them concerned about the safety of the city.

"One of the reasons that we moved here about a year and a half ago, I work in Mankato and my wife in St. Peter, was that we liked how this was a very safe, family town," Paul Bunkowski said.

Bunkowski said that without a local police presence, his family might have to resort to spending money on a security system.

Another resident said she is concerned that this will slow down response time to emergencies.

"There's reaction time difference and you're coming from small town, big town, state highway department, and you've got 3 areas where they're coming," Angie Backman said.

Eagle Lake City Administrator Brad Potter said this proposal is not a final decision, it just the first look at the budget.

"So we're just looking at different save money from administration to the police to public works," Potter said. "So that's what we're going over tonight."

He said that in the end, residents are the priority and have a voice in what happens.

"I want the residents to know they're always welcome to show up at meetings, we want input from them," Potter said. "Ultimately, they are the decision makers that vote in the council and the mayor that are in office right now."

He said the city is still looking at options for the department's future. One includes using the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office to keep the city safe.

