Coming Together In Solidarity With Charlottesville

Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.
The State Patrol says a Minnesota man suspected of driving drunk with three children in the car was going nearly 100 mph before he was arrested.
Over 500 Soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters have been notified of a possible deployment in the fall of 2018.
A local church is teaming up with Second Harvest Heartland to provide fresh, free produce to those who qualify for it.
In response to the Charlottesville protest, vigils were held in cities everywhere including right here at the Minnesota Square Park in Saint Peter.
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a man has drowned while trying to rescue his dog from a water–filled mining pit.
For anyone who's ever been to the River Hills mall food court, you may have noticed a smiling face or two cleaning your tables
