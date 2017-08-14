Coming Together In Solidarity With Charlottesville

The events this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia have touched many people across the country and here in Minnesota.

Minnesota Voices Marching Forward Chair Marinda Kimmel said, "My first reaction was disbelief, shook and horror and feeling really discussed that something like that would happen."

A memorial now sits at the site of an incident sending shock waves through the nation.

Saturday, Aug. 12 in the afternoon, a car rammed into a crowd of counter–protesters at a white nationalist rally, killing one and injuring dozens in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A federal civil rights investigation has been launched and some officials calling it domestic terrorism, as the incident also brings people together against racism and hatred.

Greater Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes said, "I think the reaction we see of this of coming together to denounce such things has been reassuring and hopeful."

Since the incident, candlelight vigils have provided a place for people to come together across the country, including Aug. 13 in St. Peter.

Minnesota Voices: Marching Forward, a group formed in New Ulm following the Women's March earlier this year is also preparing to gather.

Kimmel said, "Is an act of wanting to do something with the hurt and pain people are experiencing after what's happening in Charlottesville."

Minnesota Voices will host their vigil here at First United Methodist Church in New Ulm starting tonight at 8 o'clock.

They say they're hoping to provide a simple message of solidarity with the residents of Charlottesville and people all across the country, still trying to come to terms this weekend.

Kimmel said, "This vigil is really about peace and hopefulness and coming together as a community to promote our values here in New Ulm as well those values we believe are represented by our nation."

But it's part of a continual conversation not just when tragedy happenings.

For the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, it's been part of a proactive approach to make inroads to having these difficult discussions.

Hayes said, "To see each other as equals. I think that allows us to come to the table and have a conversation. Share perspective, share stories and grow."

Before the incident this weekend, the Diversity Council planned an event this Wednesday, Aug. 16 about human rights.

Hosted in collaboration with MVAC, it will show a three part series about human right issues in Minnesota.

It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Mankato City Council chambers.

--KEYC News 12