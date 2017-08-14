Proposal Could Mean Big Cuts in Eagle Lake

A budget proposal has been delivered to Eagle Lake City Council, with several cuts to important departments in the small town possibly being considered.



City Administrator Brad Potter offered his resignation during the meeting and listed what things he believes need to be cut to make the 2018 budget work.

The proposal; cuts to administrative offices, maintenance to parks, snow removal, street cleaning and the one of most concern for residents of the small town, the removal of the police department.



"I moved to Eagle Lake ten years ago picking the small town because of the police officers because of their presence all the time, you can't take that away and expect with the growth that we've had that we're not going to have problems."

"I feel so safe knowing these guys are a phone call away, minutes. What's the response time going to be from Blue Earth County?"

"If we give any of this up, lawn mowing, park service, snow removal, street cleaning, the police department if we give it up what's it going to take to get it back again. We're growing, we need to take and make sure the people that are looking at Eagle Lake say, 'hey that's not a bad place to live."



Monday's meeting was only about hearing public comments. No decision will be made on the budget proposal at this time but everyone who spoke urged the council to take a closer look at the budget and find cuts elsewhere.



"This isn't something you throw together and start January 1st. Even if you wanted to entertain it, it might be January 1st but it sure as heck isn't going to be January 1st 2018," Council Member John Ries said.



Another concern from Eagle Lake residents was the short notice that this proposal was in the works. Council responded with they would try to find a better way to keep the public informed of their meeting topics.

