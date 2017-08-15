St. James Man Injured In Cottonwood County Crash

A St. James man is injured in an accident yesterday in Cottonwood County.

It happened just after 11 a.m.

The State Patrol says a semi tractor trailer driven by 52-year-old Thomas Joseph Huber, of New Ulm, was eastbound on Highway 60, and a car driven by 97-year-old Orville Warner, of St. James, was on County Road 1 trying to turn left onto Highway 60.

Authorities say the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Warner was transported to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Huber was not injured in the crash.