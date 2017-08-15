Pantone Creates 'Purple Rain' Hue To Honor Prince

A St. James man is injured in an accident yesterday in Cottonwood County. It happened just after 11 a.m.
A St. James man is injured in an accident yesterday in Cottonwood County. It happened just after 11 a.m.
Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
The police department is just one aspect of proposed cuts in the 2018 city budget.
The police department is just one aspect of proposed cuts in the 2018 city budget.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.
Minnesota's four largest small-business health insurers are proposing average premium increases next year
Minnesota's four largest small-business health insurers are proposing average premium increases next year
Over 500 Soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters have been notified of a possible deployment in the fall of 2018.
Over 500 Soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters have been notified of a possible deployment in the fall of 2018.
A local church is teaming up with Second Harvest Heartland to provide fresh, free produce to those who qualify for it.
A local church is teaming up with Second Harvest Heartland to provide fresh, free produce to those who qualify for it.
The Eagle Lake City Council is meets Monday night to discuss the future of their police department. The Council is introducing its 2018 budget proposal. Part of this includes the possibility of eliminating the city's police department.
The Eagle Lake City Council is meets Monday night to discuss the future of their police department. The Council is introducing its 2018 budget proposal. Part of this includes the possibility of eliminating the city's police department.