Pantone Creates 'Purple Rain' Hue To Honor Prince

A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon's estate.

The "Purple Rain" hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed "Love Symbol #2," paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.