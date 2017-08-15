MnDOT: I-90 Construction Near Fairmont Wrapping Up

The reopening of Interstate 90 is in sight after being closed for construction.

MnDOT says the project, which spanned from Sherburn to Fairmont should be complete and open to all four lanes of traffic by this Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling in the area today can expect one lane in each direction and the Martin County Road 39 westbound ramp to be fully open.

The four stage construction project began back in May.

Crews replaced four bridges and resurfaced the westbound lanes between Sherburn and Fairmont, along with the eastbound lanes about a mile west of Fairmont.