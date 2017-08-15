Trueblood Enters Not Guilty Plea

A trial date was set for Robert Trueblood after a hearing Aug. 15.

The former Northrop pastor was charged in April with one count of possessing porn.

At the hearing, the 57–year–old entered a not–guilty plea.

The initial charge stemmed from an investigation by the Minnesota BCA leading to an undercover sting.

Trueblood is alleged to have used the screen name "PervyPastor" to send sexually explicit photographs of young males.

According to court documents, a search of his computer found pornographic photos depicting children under 18.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin February 21, 2018.

