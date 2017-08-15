Sibley County Jail Inmate Captured After Fleeing From Service Site

A Sibley County Jail inmate is captured after fleeing from his community service site near Gibbon.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Patrick Moses Jr., of Gaylord, fled just after 1 p.m. yesterday while doing community service at the Clear Lake County Park south of Gibbon.

Moses was serving a sentence for a probation violation in the Sibley County Jail.

Authorities from four different agencies conducted a land and air search for the suspect.

After a 4 and a half hour search, officers located Moses Jr. on County Road 2, several miles from the park.

He was taken into custody and is expected to face an additional charge of escaping from custody.