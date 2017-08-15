Activists Oppose Rule Mandating $1 Million Insurance For Rallies

Some activists are pushing to change rules that require groups to obtain $1 million in liability insurance before holding a protest at the Iowa Capitol.

The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Department of Administrative Services says it will review the rule. Activists say the rule threatens free speech.

Robert Ussery heads the Des Moines chapter of the Iowa Minuteman Civil Defense Corps. He says his small group has held rallies at the Capitol for years and hasn't previously been asked for insurance.

The group is planning an October rally but is struggling to meet the requirement.

The state requirement has been in place for years but hasn't always been enforced.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says the requirement should be waived if a group can't afford it.