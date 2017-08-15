KEYC - Authorities Investigating Fatal Accident In Gaylord

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in Sibley County.
Multiple agencies responded this morning to the accident on Highway 5 in Gaylord.
Few details are being released at this time, but we do know the accident happened around 10 a.m. this morning and involved a car and motorcycle.
We'll have the latest details as they become available tonight on KEYC News 12 at 5 