Fargo Family Disavows Son Who Was at White Supremacist Event

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in Sibley County. Multiple agencies responded this morning to the accident on Highway 5 in Gaylord.
A Sibley County Jail inmate is captured after fleeing from his community service site near Gibbon.
Court documents show Minneapolis police searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her in an alley behind the house.
A St. James man is injured in an accident yesterday in Cottonwood County. It happened just after 11 a.m.
Apple American Group owns the locations in Mankato, New Ulm, Owatonna and Marshall.
The police department is just one aspect of proposed cuts in the 2018 city budget.
A trial date was set for Robert Trueblood after a hearing Aug. 15.
Firefighters are investigating what may have caused a home to catch fire over the weekend in Northrop.
