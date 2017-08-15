Martin County Fair Kicks Off

Finally........ With school approaching for students and summer winding down here is one of the last chances to get out and have some fun.

The 152nd annual Martin County Fair is underway in Fairmont.

This year's fair is offering many attractions including a Live Shark Experience Exhibit.

There are many concerts to check out; Wednesday night features Hairball at 8:30; Gear Daddies take the stage at 8:30 on Friday, and Saturday the main headliner is William Michael Morgan.

Fair Board of Director Robbin Celander says "Well I think it's a successful to bring all the people of our surrounding communities together. We wanna do things that make everyone wanna come to the fair."

Minnesota's Other Big Fair continues until Saturday at 9 PM.

-KEYC News 12