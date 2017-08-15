Increased Levy to Appear on Ballot This November

For the first time in 10 years Mankato Area Public Schools will have an increased levy on the ballot this November.



The operating levy will increase from $784 dollars per student to $1,149. The increase is still below statewide averages and would generate an additional $3.2 million a year for 10 years. The operating funds will cover three areas, people, programs and day-to-day operations.

"It's $7 million dollars of our budget, in our budget when we look at this It's very important. We have state and federal funding, this is something that locally then as we have our needs we have that operating levy to meet those needs. If this doesn't pass then we will make reductions with people within our programs and also look at ways to change our day-to-day operations as well," Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Sheri Allen said.



The 2007 operating levy is expiring after the 2017-2018 school year. The vote will help secure funds for the 2018-2019 school year. Public meetings to answer questions about the operating referendum will be held on October 12th and 17th.

If approved, a property owner with a $200,000 home would pay an additional $130 per year.

